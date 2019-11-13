Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 348,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.41. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

