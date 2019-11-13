Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0149 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a market cap of $478,759.00 and $51.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

