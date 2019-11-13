Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,676,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 66.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,627,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $22,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 47.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $23,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Colony Capital news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

