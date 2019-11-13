Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 452,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

