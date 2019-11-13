Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 52,688 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

