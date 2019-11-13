Comerica Bank Has $2.48 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 256.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.