Comerica Bank Sells 3,308 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 110.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 771.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

BHF stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Conor Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

