Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Brian E. Lane Sells 20,949 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,063,999.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 430,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,222,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

