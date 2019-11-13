Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $295,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arconic by 1,170.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $1,237,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arconic by 422.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 252,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 79.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. Cowen raised Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

