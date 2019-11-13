Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 20.92% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of XKST stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.