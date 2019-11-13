Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.36 ($45.77).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €37.12 ($43.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.46. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.