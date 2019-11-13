Comparing PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & The Coca-Cola (OTCMKTS:KO)

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A The Coca-Cola 22.41% 45.21% 10.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and The Coca-Cola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.75 $1.66 billion $1.40 26.41 The Coca-Cola $31.86 billion 6.95 $6.43 billion $2.08 24.86

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR. The Coca-Cola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and The Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 The Coca-Cola 0 8 10 0 2.56

The Coca-Cola has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given The Coca-Cola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, AdeS, Del Valle, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, and HONEST TEA brands. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.