Comparing Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $6.78 billion 1.15 -$504.08 million ($5.61) -14.95 Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -9.27% N/A -34.61% Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wayfair and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 2 10 14 0 2.46 Revolve Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $133.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.99%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 153.83%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Wayfair.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

