Condor Capital Management Buys 266 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,683,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,180. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.