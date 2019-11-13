Condor Capital Management Buys 964 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Condor Capital Management owned 0.19% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,991,000 after purchasing an additional 287,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 551,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,447. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

