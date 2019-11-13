Condor Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 4,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,651. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

