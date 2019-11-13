Condor Capital Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 258.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

