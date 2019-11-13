Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,355,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after buying an additional 1,886,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,341,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,116,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,496,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

JAZZ stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

