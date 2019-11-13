Condor Capital Management Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 2.33% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $17.88.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

