Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director James E. Audia Sells 22,500 Shares

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director James E. Audia sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $695,475.00.

CNST stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 5.32. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

