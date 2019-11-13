ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CFRX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 40,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

