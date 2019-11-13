Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Contrarian Value Fund has a 1-year low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of A$1.18 ($0.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.02.

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

