Contrasting AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Pampa Energia (OTCMKTS:PAM)

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energia 16.83% 16.83% 4.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Pampa Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energia $3.21 billion 0.29 $299.44 million ($1.53) -8.97

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Pampa Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Pampa Energia 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pampa Energia has a consensus price target of $36.43, indicating a potential upside of 165.55%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Dividends

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pampa Energia does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pampa Energia beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

