Contrasting Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xperi and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cabot Microelectronics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xperi currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.66%. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $141.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Cabot Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $406.13 million 2.58 -$280,000.00 $2.48 8.54 Cabot Microelectronics $590.12 million 7.69 $110.04 million $5.22 29.96

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 9.20% 22.15% 11.59% Cabot Microelectronics 11.76% 21.77% 11.89%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Xperi on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

