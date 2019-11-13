ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ConturaEnergyInc . from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $16,495,000.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,095 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 125,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,101. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.