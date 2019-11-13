Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Copa were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 461,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

