Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after buying an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1,408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,141,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sirius XM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after buying an additional 1,317,584 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,654,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,300,900 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,833,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,030. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.