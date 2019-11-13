Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 659.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.