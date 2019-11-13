Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,885,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 908,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corecivic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,479,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,235,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.