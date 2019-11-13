Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,966 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

