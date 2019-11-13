Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

