Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

