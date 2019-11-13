Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,996,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.