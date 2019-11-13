Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 21,599 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after buying an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.02.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.