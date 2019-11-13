Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nike by 1.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

