Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.76. 1,289,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,536. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$24.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 31,400 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.06, for a total transaction of C$1,038,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,704,280.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.