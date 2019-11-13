Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CRTX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,917. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,965 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $125,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

