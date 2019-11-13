Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVET traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 5,538,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,319. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan purchased 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

