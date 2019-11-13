Creative Planning Buys 3,852 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

