Creative Planning Has $851,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

