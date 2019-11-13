Creative Planning Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

