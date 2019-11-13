Creative Planning Invests $880,000 in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 669,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,057,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,852,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,209,000 over the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.