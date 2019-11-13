Creative Planning Sells 857 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

