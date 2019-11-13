Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Insider Abotomey Darryl Sells 105,790 Shares of Stock

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90.

BAP stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.83 and a 52 week high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 909.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

