CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a negative return on equity of 372.78% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

CRMZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

