Critical Review: Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) versus Tenax Therapeutics (NYSE:TENX)

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Iqvia alerts:

This table compares Iqvia and Tenax Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iqvia $10.41 billion 2.66 $259.00 million $5.12 27.92 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million ($9.04) -0.14

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics. Tenax Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iqvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Iqvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iqvia and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iqvia 2.24% 16.95% 4.99% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -162.32% -145.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iqvia and Tenax Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iqvia 0 2 14 1 2.94 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iqvia presently has a consensus price target of $166.46, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Iqvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iqvia is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Iqvia has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iqvia beats Tenax Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.