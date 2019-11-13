Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.36

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 247808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

