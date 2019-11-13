Cryptonex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $111.43 million and $3.65 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00022799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00238233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01496779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00138225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

