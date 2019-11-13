CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

CVI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 357,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7,794.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

