CyberVein Market Cap Hits $5.98 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. CyberVein has a market cap of $5.98 million and $42,084.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.